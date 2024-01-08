Huntley crash: Man struck by vehicle while working on road

A worker was critically wounded when he was struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in suburban Huntley.

Around 3:09 p.m., Huntley police responded to Main Street and Coyne Station Road for a report of a man struck by a vehicle. Police say the man was completing work along the roadway.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Main Street when it hit the worker, who was on the south shoulder of the road.

The man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Main Street between Charles Sass Parkway and Coyne Station Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

No further details were provided.