Husband and wife attorneys found dead under 'suspicious circumstances' in Oak Park home

article

Oak Park police say they are investigating the “suspicious circumstances” after two attorneys were found dead in their home in the western suburb Monday night.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. for a well-being check inside a home in the 500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, near Chicago Avenue, and found two people dead inside, Oak Park spokesman David Powers said in an emailed statement.

Oak Park police later identified the two deceased as Thomas E. Johnson, 70, and Leslie Ann Jones, 67, husband and wife attorneys who worked in Chicago.

“On behalf of the Oak Park Police Department, I want to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Jones and her husband, Mr. Johnson, both of whom are known in the community and beyond,” Oak Park Police Chief LaDon Reynolds said.

Powers released few details about their deaths, but said preliminary “information gathered at the scene indicates suspicious circumstances.” Reynolds said the injuries sustained by Johnson and Jones did not appear to be self-inflicted.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Cook County medical examiner’s office were called to investigate.

“The scene is still an active investigation,” Powers said.

Advertisement

The medical examiner’s office has not released details about the cause or manner of the fatalities.

Johnson and Jones were partners at the law firm Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert & Davis.