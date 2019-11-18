Husband, wife killed in ‘targeted’ shooting in Buffalo Grove parking garage

Police in Buffalo Grove are searching for a gunman after a husband and wife in their 60s were shot to death in a “targeted” attack Sunday night in their condominium’s parking garage.

About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an underground parking garage in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard and found a 69-year-old man and 64-year-old woman with gunshot wounds beside their vehicle, Buffalo Grove police chief Steven Casstevens said in a news conference. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Security video shows the husband and wife pulling their vehicle into the parking garage about 8:15 p.m. and an unidentified man walking in after them through the open door, Casstevens said.

The man approached the couple and engaged them in a brief conversation before firing shots at close range, Casstevens said. He left on foot through a side door.

Later, a witness called police after finding the couple lying unresponsive on the ground, Casstevens said.

The shooting happened at the Cambridge on the Lake condominium community, where the couple lived, Casstevens said. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was leading the investigation.

The motive of the shooter was unclear, Casstevens said. But he said the shooting was targeted, and that there’s not an active threat to the community.

The suspect is a male with gray hair, possibly in his 60s, Casstevens said. He wore dark clothing, a dark jacket, and dark baseball hat.

Monday morning, police searched a pond at the complex for a possibly discarded weapon, Casstevens said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the victims’ names.

Anyone with information was asked to call Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560.