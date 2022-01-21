I-80 crash causes delays for drivers Friday morning
GRUNDY COUNTY - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Friday morning.
Police said the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on the westbound side near mile marker 1110, in Grundy County.
One person was taken to a local area hospital for life-threatening injuries.
All lanes were closed for an investigation, and traffic was being diverted off at exit 112. Around 9:55 a.m., eastbound lanes reopened. Police ask drivers to stay clear of the area if possible.
There is no further information available at this time.