I-80 crash causes delays for drivers Friday morning

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Friday morning.

Police said the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on the westbound side near mile marker 1110, in Grundy County.

One person was taken to a local area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were closed for an investigation, and traffic was being diverted off at exit 112. Around 9:55 a.m., eastbound lanes reopened. Police ask drivers to stay clear of the area if possible.

There is no further information available at this time.