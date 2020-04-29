I-94 closed at Old Orchard for barricaded person in vehicle: police

Police shut down all lanes of the Edens Expressway Wednesday morning in response to a person barricaded inside their vehicle.

Troopers responded to the incident about 9:15 a.m. at I-94 at Old Orchard Road and have stopped traffic between there to Skokie Highway, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

There are no reported injuries so far, state police said.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Dempster Avenue, while southbound traffic is being sent to Skokie Boulevard.

State police have not said if the barricaded person is armed.

