Iconic ButterCow unveiled at Illinois State Fair

The ButterCow for the 2022 Illinois State Fair was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.

The sculpture has been an unofficial icon of the state fair since the 1920s.

The cow is created with about 500 pounds of salted butter and takes on average five days to create.

You can find the sculpture on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the state fair.

You can also view it online via the ButterCow webcam.

The Illinois State Fair starts Thursday and runs through August 21st.