Icy conditions causes vehicle to slide into Lake Michigan from lakefront path on the Near North Side

Icy conditions caused a vehicle to slide into Lake Michigan from the lakefront path Wednesday on the Near North Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 7:15 a.m., officers and fire officials responded to calls of a vehicle in the water in the 900 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Two male passengers were able to escape the vehicle and crawl to safety, a spokesman with Chicago fire said. They both refused medical treatment.