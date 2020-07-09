Illinois boy, 12, drowns at Marquette Beach in Gary

A boy’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday after he drowned at Marquette Beach in Gary, Indiana.

The boy, 12, was swimming with his family just after 5 p.m. when he lost control in the water, Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady said.

Marine units and divers were sent into the lake and recovered his body over an hour later, Gary police said.

The Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office identified the boy as Jerail Lee Jr., of Glenwood, Illinois.