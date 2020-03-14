Illinois coronavirus cases now up to 64

Illinois officials said Saturday that the number of cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Illinois is now 64.

The total before Saturday's announcement was 46.

"If you are young and healthy, listen up. We need you to follow social distancing guidelines too. You can have the unintended tragic effect of spreading COVID-19 to others who may be more vulnerable," said Gov. JB Pritzker, noting there were a lot of people out and about on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

Pritzker also said that those with more risk factors are still more likely to be tested, since tests are still in short supply.

"People whose symptoms are mild will be able to isolate at home during their illness and will be asked to do so," Pritzker.

"We don't want everyone to get sick at once and overwhelm our health care system," said Illinois Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Public Health Director.

All Illinois schools, grades K-12, are closed starting Tuesday, March 17 and are set to resume March 30. This includes Chicago Public Schools.

Advertisement

The school cancellations are the latest blow to Chicago families, where students were kept out of classes earlier in the school year by an 11-day strike by the district’s more than 21,000 teachers. About 70% of the district’s students are eligible for meals at school based on their families’ incomes, making them particularly vulnerable to disruptions.

“The district will be providing meals to all of our students and families,” Jackson said. “All of our CPS locations will be food distribution centers beginning on Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every single day throughout the closure. Families will be able to pick up three days’ worth of food at any given time for each child that lives in their household.”

READ MORE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS HERE