Illinois man criticizes 12-year-old daughter's school science project: 'belongs on an adult site'

The Brief Richard Heimer, a father from Winnebago County, raised concerns about a science assignment his 12-year-old daughter brought home, calling it inappropriate for middle school students. The assignment involved a "speed dating" exercise about matching cell organelles, which Heimer felt used language more suited for dating websites. Heimer has contacted the school, and his daughter was later given the assignment with less questionable content.



Richard Heimer, a concerned father from Winnebago County, is raising concerns after his 12-year-old daughter brought home a science assignment that made her uncomfortable.

The project, part of her middle school curriculum, seemed to mirror themes Heimer associated with dating and even mature content.

The assignment asked students to "experience the joy of falling for someone who sees you, loves you, and helps you make the cell function." Heimer felt this language crossed a line, sounding more like a dating website pitch than a lesson in cell biology.

Heimer shared that his daughter, a seventh-grader in the Kinnikinnick School District, was asked to participate in a "speed dating" exercise—though it was about matching cell organelles rather than people. Despite its educational intent, the tone of the assignment didn’t sit right with Heimer.

"This is something that belongs on an adult site, not in a middle school classroom," Heimer commented. He expressed his discomfort by drawing comparisons to websites aimed at mature audiences.

In an email to the school's principal, Heimer voiced his concerns and noted that his daughter chose to sit out of the exercise. The science activity, which is used in classrooms across the country, is designed to teach students how organelles work together in cells.

The principal of the school has yet to respond to Heimer’s concerns publicly, but a high school principal in Pittsburgh shared a similar assignment on social media, calling it "romantic" and showcasing students learning by candlelight.

While educators maintain the goal of the project is to teach about cellular functions, Heimer believes the real issue is the blurred line between education and inappropriate content.

"The lesson here isn’t about cell biology—it’s about crossing the line," he said.

Heimer also worries about what’s coming next in the school’s curriculum.

"We’re talking about teaching seventh graders how to make dating profiles, and the next lesson is about the reproductive system?" he said.

We reached out to the school district for a comment but did not receive a response. According to Heimer, his daughter was later given the same assignment, but this time without the more mature-themed questions.