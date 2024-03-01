Illinois Lottery: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar to $1.5 billion

Two colossal jackpots totaling $1.5 billion are up for grabs this weekend for Illinois Lottery players.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night has reached $607 million and the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is up to $443 million, according to lottery officials.

Tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are $2 each. Players can also add the Megaplier or Power Play for an extra dollar. Tickets can be purchased at a local store or on the Illinois Lottery website or app.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth-largest in history and has been growing since Dec. 8, 2023, after two winners in Michigan won a $842 million jackpot, according to lottery officials.

The last time there was a winner for the Powerball jackpot was Jan. 1, 2024.

For more information, visit the Illinois Lottery's website here.