Illinois reports 10,573 new cases of coronavirus, 14 more deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 10,573 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 14 additional deaths.

Monday marks the fourth straight day Illinois has reported over 10,000 new cases.

The cases were among 64,760 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is up to 11.4%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 498,560 cases and 10,210 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 4,409 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 857 needing intensive care and 376 on ventilators.