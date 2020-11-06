Illinois reports record-high 10,376 cases of coronavirus, 49 deaths

article

Public health officials on Friday announced a daily record 10,376 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 49 additional deaths.

The cases were among 98,401 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is up to 9.6%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 465,540 cases and 10,079 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 4,090 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 786 needing intensive care and 339 on ventilators.