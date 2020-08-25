Illinois restaurant, bar patrons must wear masks when interacting with employees, Pritzker says

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that patrons at restaurants and bars in Illinois will be required to wear masks when interacting with staff.

The new guideline, which goes into effect Wednesday, will require patrons to wear face coverings when interacting with employees at statewide bars, restaurants and other establishments.

The previous requirement dictated patrons wear masks while on the premises of an establishment, except while eating or drinking while seated. The new guidelines were put in place to make sure that seated patrons wear facial coverings while interacting with staff.

“Going out for food and drinks should not be a reason or an excuse to let our guards down in the fight against COVID-19,”Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of IDPH, said in a statement. “IDPH and DCEO are updating current guidance to make it clear that face coverings should be worn in any situation where we are interacting with those outside of our immediate circles. We will continue to adapt our guidelines and institute additional precautions to help protect all residents that make up our communities.”

Full guidelines can be found here.

Watch the full press conference with Pritzker and Dr. Ezike below: