Illinois State Police investigate after suspect fires shots at vehicle on I-55
CHICAGO - A vehicle was fired upon on Interstate 55 Monday morning.
At about 5:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the Summit Police Department for a report of a shooting on I-55 near Pulaski Road.
Troopers spoke to the victim, who said his vehicle was fired upon while on I-55.
The victim was not injured in the shooting.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Southbound lanes on I-55 were temporarily closed.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.