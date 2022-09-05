Illinois State Police investigate after suspect fires shots at vehicle on I-55

A vehicle was fired upon on Interstate 55 Monday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the Summit Police Department for a report of a shooting on I-55 near Pulaski Road.

Troopers spoke to the victim, who said his vehicle was fired upon while on I-55.

The victim was not injured in the shooting.

Southbound lanes on I-55 were temporarily closed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.