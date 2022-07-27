Illinois State Police: Over 30 percent of fatal crashes in the state involve drug, alcohol impairment

Wednesday is "Speed Awareness Day," a multi-state initiative to cut down on speeders across the Midwest.

Illinois State Police say they have extra patrols on roadways across the state, and you can expect them to stay for a while.

Throughout August, troopers will be conducting roadside safety checks — checking for proper seatbelt usage.

Drivers can also expect nighttime enforcements between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Troopers will be checking for impaired and distracted drivers during those hours.

ISP says more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicles crashes in the state involve alcohol or drug impairment.