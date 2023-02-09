Indiana bill would fund handgun training for teachers

A bill is headed to the Indiana House floor that would pay for handgun training for teachers.

Indiana law allows school districts to make their own gun policy. This would not change under this House Bill.

However, the legislation would create statewide training standards for teachers with guns in the classroom, which includes 40 hours of training.

That is the same number required for an Indiana law enforcement officer.

