Indiana confirms 2nd death due to coronavirus

A second person has died in Indiana after contracting COVID-19, state officials announced.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday the person, who was older than 60 and had been hospitalized, was from Johnson County, which is just south of Indianapolis.

That announcement came after Indiana recorded its first COVID-19 death on Monday, when an Indianapolis resident died.

The health department reported Tuesday six additional confirmed COVID-19 illnesses, giving the state 30 cases across 15 counties. The new cases involve two people each from Franklin, Lake and Marion counties.