Indiana governor imposing statewide face mask order

Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can't be maintained.

The order will take effect Monday.

Holcomb said his order will also require masks in schools for grades 3 and above by students, teachers and other employees.

Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order.

