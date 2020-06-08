Infant among 4 hurt in Dan Ryan crash

An infant and three other people were seriously injured in a crash Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Englewood on the South Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 12:10 a.m. in the inbound local lanes of I-94 near 58th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The child and three adults were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, state police said. The infant’s injuries were described as “life threatening.” Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

All northbound local lanes were closed for investigation about 1 a.m. and reopened about 4:45 am., state police said.