Jaleena Watts: Cook County teen reported missing

Lansing police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing last month.

According to police, Jaleena Watts left on her own accord on Dec. 29 and was not in danger at the time. However, she hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Watts was last seen wearing a gray and red Saint Xavier football jacket, a black top and black bottoms, and white Air Force 1 shoes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 110–125 pounds.

Watts also wears glasses and has brown eyes and brown hair.

"We take all missing person reports seriously and investigators are currently working the case," Det. Lt. John Tomaszewski of the Lansing Police Department said in an email to FOX 32.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lansing PD or the family at 708-898-8428.