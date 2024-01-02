Jaleena Watts: Missing Cook County teen found safe

A 15-year-old girl who went missing last month in Lansing has been found safe.

According to police, Jaleena Watts left on her own accord on Dec. 29 and was not in danger at the time. However, she hadn't been seen or heard from since.

On Wednesday, Lansing police announced that Watts had been located and reunited with her family.

"The Lansing Police Department would like to thank all those who called and provided tips and information related to this case," Lansing PD said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.