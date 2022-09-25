Jaliyah Luckett: Missing Chicago girl last seen a week ago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Jaliyah Luckett was last seen Sept. 19, 2022, in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue on the city's West Side. She was wearing a black tank top and white shorts.

When Jaliyah was last seen, her hair was blonde and braided, police said.

Police believe she may be in the Rockford, Illinois area visiting friends.

Jaliyah Luckett | Chicago Police Department

Jaliyah is 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact CPD detectives at 312-746-8251.