Johnson expected to face questions on city budget proposal

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to discuss his city budget proposal during a press briefing Tuesday morning at City Hall.

The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The mayor’s proposed $300 million property tax increase has faced unanimous opposition from City Council members, who voted it down during a special meeting last week.

Despite the setback, alternative revenue options are being considered. These include higher taxes on cloud storage, streaming services and the cannabis industry.

However, higher property taxes remain on the table, with a revised $150 million hike potentially under discussion.

Johnson has been talking with some alderpeople to figure out a way forward, but it’s still unclear if those discussions have led to any real progress.

