Joliet police arrest 2 in armed robbery attempt, search continues for third suspect

Joliet police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with an attempted armed robbery that occurred late Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Silver Leaf Drive.

A man approached two 17-year-old girls who were in a parked Pontiac Grand Am. He stood at the passenger side of the vehicle, pressed a handgun against the passenger’s neck, and demanded her purse, police said.

He then grabbed the passenger's purse and the car keys from the driver before a struggle ensued, authorities said.

The driver was able to retrieve the car keys from the suspect but during the struggle, the suspect fired a single round from the handgun, striking the driver's side door, police said.

Both victims chased the suspect as he fled eastbound through the neighborhood. He was last seen near a home in the 500 block of Silver Falls Street, according to JPD.

The home was searched by police and a shelter-in-place was issued for residents in the area. Troy Heritage School was also notified.

After officers weren't able to locate the suspect in the home, the shelter in place was lifted. No injuries were reported.

As the investigation progressed, police were able to identify and arrest two more suspects. Their charges are still pending.

The search continues for the initial armed suspect.

He's described as being 5-foot-7, weighing 300 pounds, has dreadlocks and is wearing all-dark clothing.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.