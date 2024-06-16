Man charged in fatal Joliet shooting

A Joliet man was charged following a deadly shooting at a home in the western suburbs earlier this month.

John Hernandez, 22, was accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding two others in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue on June 1.

Police said gunfire came from outside into the living room, striking the victims. Officers recovered more than 25 spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Fernando Contreras. A 20-year-old man was shot four times and was taken by friends to Silver Cross Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. A 27-year-old man was grazed in the head by gunfire and was taken to the same hospital where he was treated and released.

Hernandez was arrested Saturday morning at his home in the 500 block of Campbell Street when officers went to execute a search warrant.

He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.