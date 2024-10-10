Jury deliberates in Lockport murder trial of Anthony Maggio, accused of killing ex-girlfriend, infant

The Brief Anthony Maggio, 30, is on trial for the murders of his former girlfriend Ashtin Eaton and their daughter Hazel, 14 months old. The trial has lasted eight days, with prosecutors claiming Maggio staged the murders as a suicide. The jury is currently deliberating and has requested to review evidence.



A jury is deliberating in the Lockport murder trial, where a Crestwood man is accused of killing a woman and her young daughter.

The jury received the case around noon Thursday and has been deliberating since at the Will County Courthouse. The trial has lasted eight days.

Anthony Maggio, 30, of Crestwood, is charged with murdering his former girlfriend, Ashtin Eaton, 32, and their 14-month-old daughter, Hazel Bryant, four years ago this month.

The murder trial began one day before the anniversary of the killings.

The incident occurred at Eaton's Lockport apartment. Court documents show Maggio is accused of strangling Eaton and smothering their daughter.

Will County prosecutors said Maggio attempted to stage the murders as a suicide. Since last Tuesday, numerous witnesses and experts have testified.

The victims' family is hoping for a quick verdict.

"We've seen a lot of photos – graphic photos. It has been horrible. It's been a long time – four years – and we just, we're really just praying for justice. So what's happening right now? Right now, the jury's deliberations. We've asked for additional pictures to look at. It's just in their hands right now," said Jenny Seaborg. (CHECK SOT)

Earlier, the jury requested to see video and crime scene photos. There is no timetable for how long deliberations will take.