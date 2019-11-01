Juvenile arrested in shooting of 7-year-old girl trick-or-treating in Little Village

Chicago police say they have a person of interest in custody after a 7-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating Thursday in Little Village.

“A juvenile person of interest is in police custody and being interrogated by Area Central Detectives,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Despite the arrest, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said police were still looking for additional suspects.

“We know there are multiple individuals who were involved who have knowledge of individuals were were involved in the incident,” he said.

Earlier Thursday, police said detectives recovered a firearm that may be connected to the shooting. Guglielmi said testing was being expedited.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. when at least two people walked up to another group of people standing in 3700 block of West 26th Street and began firing at them, according to police.

The girl was struck by a stray bullet and was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was expected to be transferred to Comer Medical Center. Family members of the girl prayed outside Stroger on Thursday night.

“That little girl is clings to life this morning,” Supt. Eddie Johnson said in a news conference Thursday.

Police said they would be pulling video surveillance footage from a nearby POD police camera and said tips had already been passed along to the department from members of the community.

Police said at least three suspects ran off after the shooting. Extra patrols were being added to the area to search for people who matched a description of the shooters that was provided to police.