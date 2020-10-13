Kennedy expressway shut down after CPD officer crashes near O’Hare: police

The Kennedy expressway was shut down Tuesday after a Chicago police squad car crashed near O’Hare International Airport on the North Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The crash involving the police vehicle happened about 4:40 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Foster Avenue, police said. The vehicle went over the overpass and landed on the grassy area of the expressway.

The condition of the officer was not immediately known, police said.

The Kennedy expressway was completely shut down, police said.

Illinois State police are investigating.