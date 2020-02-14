Kobe, Gianna Bryant public memorial: Preregister now, tickets to Staples Center event on sale Wednesday

article

The plans were revealed Friday for the public memorial for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, which is scheduled to be held at Staples Center on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets to the "Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant" will be available to the public through Ticketmaster starting on Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. There is a two-ticket limit per purchaser.

According to a press release from the Lakers, the memorial will not be shown on any video screens or by any other means outside of Staples Center, including the L.A. LIVE video screens.

There will also not be any overflow locations for members of the public to view the event. However, it will be broadcasted live on FOX 11 Los Angeles and streamed live on FOXLA.com.

Starting immediately, fans can pre-register to purchase tickets online here. There is no purchase is necessary to register. If you pre-register you'll get an email or text on Tuesday night with a personal access code that will allow you to participate in the public sale. The codes cannot be purchased and are non-transferable.

Tickets will be priced at $224 each, two for $224 and $24.02 each, depending on their location. Proceeds for the ticket sales will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Due to the expected high demand for tickets, the event partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, in order to keep tickets away from bots. While Verified Fan does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does help ensure only fans are invited to buy tickets. If the demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale.

All tickets are non-transferable. On the day of the event, all ticketed guests will be required to enter with the ticket purchaser.

Members of the public without tickets to the Celebration of Life are strongly advised by Staples Center and law enforcement not to come downtown near Staples Center or L.A. LIVE on the day of the event as fans without tickets will not be able to access the Staples Center site, L.A. Live site, or adjacent streets, the Lakers said.

Staples Center is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

Bryant and Gianna, who went by the nickname Gigi, were laid to rest during a private ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California, according to their death certificates.

On Thursday, Bryant's widow, Vanessa announced that the Mamba Sports Foundation was renamed in honor of Gigi, "because there is no #24 without #2," she wrote in a post on Instagram. The new name for the foundation is the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Following the deaths of Bryant and Gigi, Vanessa announced that the foundation set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by the tragic crash.

Bryant was killed the morning of Jan. 26, when the helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant coached Gianna’s team, which was scheduled to play that afternoon.

She and two teammates were among the nine people killed. The other victims were identified as John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board stated that wreckage from the helicopter that crashed did not show any sign of engine failure. The NTSB update included factual details, however, findings about a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.

Following news of Bryant’s death, fans spontaneously swarmed Staples Center within hours of the crash, creating a massive memorial of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs. The items were removed two weeks after the crash and fans were urged to donate to a Bryant foundation rather than bring more gifts and flowers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.