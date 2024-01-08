La Grange man with intellectual disabilities missing; last seen leaving job at Wendy's

article

A La Grange man with intellectual disabilities has been missing since last week.

A spokesperson from UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago said Monday that Travis Collins, 43, was last seen when he departed from his job at Wendy's in Oak Park, located at 11 N. Harlem Ave. at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Collins's co-workers saw him standing in front of Chipotle on the northwest corner of Harlem and Madison Avenue, where he was scheduled to board a PACE paratransit vehicle to take him to his home in La Grange. However, he did not take his bus home and has not been seen since then.

Collins is described as a Black male, weighing about 185 pounds. He is 5'10" and has brown hair with a beard.

Collins was last seen wearing a dark gray skull cap, a tan coat, a navy hooded sweatshirt, a Wendy's t-shirt, black work pants and black boots.

Travis Collins

He did not have his phone or wallet with him and is very soft-spoken.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the La Grange Police Department at (708) 579-2333 or contact 911.