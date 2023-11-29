Woman murdered, dumped on side of road in Lake County: sheriff

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide after a woman's body was found on the side of the road Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Hunt Club Road just south of Route 173 at 7 a.m. for a report of a possible body on the side of the road.

A woman was found on the east side of the roadway. Investigators believe her body was dumped during the early morning hours.

An autopsy is being scheduled as sheriff's detectives continue to investigate.

The cause and manner of death are currently unknown.