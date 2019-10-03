Lake Shore Drive reopened after flooding on North Side: police

Lake Shore Drive has been reopened in both directions Thursday after a partial shut down on the North Side due to flooding.

The Drive was shut down between Monroe Street and Hollywood Avenue for about two hours with high-standing water rendering the roadway impassable, Chicago police said. The Drive was reopened about 2:35 a.m.

Localized flooding may still be found on roadways across the Chicago area. Under no circumstances should motorists try to drive through high-standing water, the National Weather Service said.