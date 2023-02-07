Lake View students shaken up after SWAT responds to barricaded gunman

An armed gunman barricaded himself inside a Lake View home Tuesday afternoon causing a local elementary school to be placed on lockdown.

Chicago police and SWAT responded to the 1000 block of George Street, between Sheffield and Seminary Avenue, around 2 p.m.

Police scanner traffic indicated that the gunman shot two dogs as they were being walked by their owner. However, Chicago police have not confirmed that information.

Harriet Tubman Elementary School is located near the home where the suspect is barricaded. Students were placed on lockdown for over an hour.

Kids were finally reunited with loved ones around 4 p.m. Multiple students and parents could be seen crying and breaking down while describing the situation.

"We had to be inside, I think for an hour, and I was scared because I couldn't talk to anyone, and we just had to be really silent," a fifth grader said through tears.

"I walked up and all I saw were police cars and I couldn't get close to the school, and then one of the parents said there was a shooting," one parent said. "And I just tried to find out what was going on, and they just said it was on lockdown and wouldn't let the kids out."

The suspect was still barricaded as of 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Police and SWAT remain on scene.