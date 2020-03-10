Lake View synagogue, school closed after parent tests positive for coronavirus

A Lake View synagogue and attached day school will be closed Tuesday after the parent of a student tested positive for coronavirus.

Anshe Emet Synagogue and Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School sent messages to families Monday confirming a parent tested positive for the virus and was under self-quarantine, and that the building would be closed Tuesday.

The closure marks the third Chicago-area school to cancel classes after a staff member or relative tested positive for coronavirus.

No student or staff member of Bernard Zell has tested positive for coronavirus, head of school Gary Weisserman said in a letter.

“While the Department of Public Health advised that closure is not required, out of an abundance of caution we are cancelling school (and all after-school activities) tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, while we continue to consult with public health officials,” Weisserman said.

He said the spouse and children of the coronavirus patient do not have symptoms and will undergo testing Tuesday.

In another letter to parents, senior Rabbi Michael S. Siegel said the school and synagogue would remain closed until they receive the family’s test results.

Weisserman did not immediately confirm if the infected parent was one of the four new coronavirus cases announced Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The letter comes in the wake of two other school closures.

Loyola Academy, Illinois’ largest private high school, canceled classes for a second straight day Tuesday after administrators learned a student had come in contact with one of the state’s nearly dozen coronavirus patients.

Students and staff of Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood have been advised to quarantine themselves after a class aide tested positive for the disease. The school will be closed for the rest of this week.

As of Monday, more than 650 infections and 26 deaths had been reported in the United States.