Lakefront Trail closes to public access: alderman

The Lakefront Trail has been closed to the public amid a stay-at-home order to stem the spread of COVID-19, Ald. Harry Osterman said Thursday.

“Effective 8am today, Thursday, March 26, the Lakefront Trail, park, and beaches from Ardmore south is closed to public access,” Osterman said in an email to constituents. “This includes parkland east of Marine Drive, as well as Berger Park.”

He said the order was put in place to ensure social distancing between individuals and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a very serious health crisis we are in,” Osterman said. “I strongly ask you to follow this directive and stay off the lakefront.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened to close the Lakefront Trail after throngs of people flocked to the trail.

“Way too many people gathering like it’s just another day,” the mayor said. “This is not just another day. And no day will be just another day until we are on the other side of this virus, which is weeks away.”