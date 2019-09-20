Lane blockage on Dan Ryan after semi crash expected to last into the afternoon: state police

All southbound local lanes on the Dan Ryan may be closed well into the afternoon hours Friday after a semitrailer crashed near Bridgeport on the South Side.

A semi truck traveling in the southbound lanes hit a median wall around 2:15 a.m. and caused “significant damage” to an overpass, Illinois State Police Said. A light pole also fell in the collision.

All traffic on the Dan Ryan is being diverted into the express lanes through 35th Street as crews assess the damages, state police said. Closures may be in place for eight hours.

Two vehicles struck debris from the crash, state police said. One person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.