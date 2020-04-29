Lanes reopen after arrest in barricade situation on I-94 at Old Orchard Road

A person is in custody following a barricade situation Wednesday that shut down all lanes of the Edens Expressway for more than three hours.

Troopers responded to person barricaded inside a vehicle about 9:15 a.m. at I-94 at Old Orchard Road, and shut down all lanes of traffic between there and Skokie Highway, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

State police announced the arrest about 12:40 p.m.

All southbound lanes reopened by 12:55 p.m., while northbound lanes were reopened at 1:12 p.m., state police said.

No injuries have been reported.

