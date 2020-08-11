LAPD searching for armed robbery suspects after high-speed pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department was searching for four armed suspects following a high-speed pursuit through West Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The suspects are accused of at least two armed robberies that occurred Monday, the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

LAPD and BVPD officers located the vehicle connected to the suspects Tuesday morning. They attempted to stop the vehicle when the pursuit began.

The suspects led officers on the southbound 110 Freeway, to the westbound 105 Freeway, to the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway.

The silver SUV, believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban, was detected traveling at speeds over 100 mph on the 10 Freeway before exiting onto main streets in a Pico-Union neighborhood.

It is believed the car may have been a rental due to the Colorado license plate.

After driving erratically and at high speeds, the suspects then stopped in a neighborhood on South Kenmore Avenue near the intersection of Normandie Ave. and Olympic Boulevard where four people fled on foot and into a home around 9:50 a.m.

A SWAT unit was called to the scene and the search was expected to last for hours.

This is a developing story.