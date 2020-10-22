Learjet slides off runway at Chicago Executive Airport

A runway remains closed at Chicago Executive Airport after a Learjet slid off a runway Wednesday night in north suburban Wheeling.

The jet ran off the end of a Runway 30 about 11 p.m., pushing through a fence and damaging multiple lights, FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory said in an email.

“The runway remains closed this morning due to damaged lights,” Cory said Thursday.

The FAA hasn’t determined a cause of the crash, but it was raining in the Chicago area at the time.