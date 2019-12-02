Lightfoot terminates CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson over 'ethical lapses'

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she has fired Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson for lying to her and intentionally misleading the public about the events that led to him being discovered asleep in his vehicle in October.

Lightfoot announced Johnson's termination during a news conference Tuesday morning at city hall due to his "ethical lapses."

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attends a police academy graduation and promotion ceremony in the Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier on June 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Lightfoot did not provide more detail but said it was based on her review of an inspector general's report on its investigation into a recent incident in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV.

Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 17. Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, who has been serving as Chicago's interim chief of police since his Johnson announced his retirment last month, will continue in the role until a permanent superintendent has been found.

Johnson took over the position during one of the most violent chapters in the city's history and amid public outcry over the release of a video showing an officer shooting a black teen 16 times.

Johnson came up the ranks through the patrol division, the backbone of the department.

STATEMENT FROM MAYOR LORI E. LIGHTFOOT ON EDDIE JOHNSON

“Today, I am announcing that I have terminated Eddie Johnson’s employment with the City of Chicago, effective immediately. Upon a thorough review of the materials of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation, it has become clear that Mr. Johnson engaged in a series of ethical lapses that are intolerable. Mr. Johnson was intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident that happened in the early morning hours of October 17. Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there.



“Perhaps worst of all, Mr. Johnson has misled the people of Chicago. The 13,400 sworn and civilian members of the Chicago Police Department who work hard every day deserve a leader who they can believe in. In public life, we must be accountable for our actions and strive to do better every day. And to achieve the reform and accountability in the department that we know is urgently needed, we require a leader whose actions reflect the integrity and legitimacy of what it means to be a Chicago Police Officer. I am confident that incoming Interim Superintendent Beck is such a leader, and that both he and the eventual permanent superintendent will serve with honor.”

