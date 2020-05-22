Lights back on at Willis Tower after flooding-related power outage

article

Lights were back on at the Willis Tower early Friday for the first time since flooding in the building’s basement knocked out power Monday.

Multiple windows throughout the building were illuminated as of 4 a.m.

ComEd officials said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the process of restoring power to the building had begun following the completion of repairs and inspection of equipment in the electrical vault that was flooded.

“ComEd continues to work in cooperation with Willis Tower building managers, Chicago Fire Department and the city of Chicago on a plan to return Willis Tower to full service as quickly and safely as possible,” officials wrote in the statement.

Lights are back on at the Willis Tower May 22, 2020, after flooding earlier in the week knocked out power at the iconic skyscraper.

The skyscraper lost power early Monday after record-setting rainfall over the weekend caused flooding from the Chicago River to spill onto Lower Wacker Drive and into the building’s basement.

Crews have been working to pump the water from the tower’s lower levels and repair the damaged equipment since then.

Advertisement

Tuesday night, Chicagoans took to social media to comment on the ominous presence of the darkened building over the city’s skyline.