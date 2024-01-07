Lisle man, 21, arrested for allegedly possessing child phonography

article

Lisle police arrested a man believed to be engaging in child pornography online.

The police department was alerted to an IP address involved in child pornography and launched an investigation which led them to the 500 block of Hitchcock Avenue.

Garrett Kappel, 21, was arrested after police found images and videos of child pornography on a phone and computer hard drive.

Lise police announced on Sunday that Kappel was charged with five counts of child pornography.

He was taken to the DuPage County Jail to await a detention hearing.