Lisle police to announce update on 1976 cold case involving strangled 16-year-old girl

Authorities say DNA has been used to solve a cold case from 1976 involving a 16-year-old girl found strangled in west suburban Lisle.

The announcement by Lisle police and DuPage County prosecutors, planned for Monday afternoon, will update the 44-year-old case of Pamela Maurer, who was “abducted and tragically murdered” Jan. 13, 1976, Lisle police said in a statement.

“The Lisle PD has never forgotten about Pam, and have opened the case several times over the years to try and bring her killer to justice,” the department said in a statement. “Due to new DNA advancements, and an unwavering commitment to solve this case, we are pleased to report that we now have an answer!”

At the time, police reported that the teen left her friend’s home that evening about 9:30 p.m. in Woodridge. Her parents called police at midnight, and she was found dead near College Road and Maple Avenue the next morning.

Police initially thought Maurer was struck in a hit-and-run crash, but later learned that she had been strangled — possibly with a rubber hose found near her body.

Police were unsure where Maurer had been killed, and believe her body was dumped by the roadside to mask it as a hit-and-run crash.

Reached by phone Monday, Lisle police Deputy Chief Ron Wilke said the department was saving details of the case for the announcement scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the DuPage County Courthouse.