Livermore woman joins fertility fraud suit, alleging doctors used their own sperm to impregnate patients

article

Two lawsuits were filed Wednesday by families who have discovered that their fertility doctors secretly used their own sperm to inseminate the mothers of now-adult children. In one case, a Livermore woman said that she wanted her sperm donor to be Christian and share her husband's ethnicity, and she was horrified when she found out her childrens' biological father turned out to be her Jewish doctor.

The battery and fraud lawsuits against a doctor in La Jolla, Calif., and a doctor who now practices in Lynchburg, Virginia, were filed in California and Virginia state courts, respectively.

Each seeks unspecified monetary damages and for the doctors to reveal their personal medical history to the affected families. San Francisco-based Adam Wolf, the attorney who filed the suits, told Pew Trusts' Stateline that neither doctor had replied to the legal filings. Both are still practicing medicine.

The doctors in question practiced in the Bay Area, San Diego, Las Vegas, the greater Washington, D.C. area, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Virg., New York, and West Virginia.

Oakland woman discovers biological father is sperm donor and she has at least 35 siblings

In a virtual news conference, Wolf said the United States is “on the brink of uncovering thousands of fertility fraud cases,” mostly due to the result of the popularity of home DNA test kits like Ancestry.com and 23 and Me, based in Silicon Valley.

Advertisement

Wolf said he hopes the simultaneous lawsuits against the doctors will lead to federal and state anti-fertility fraud legislation. So far, Stateline noted that only three states have specific laws against the use of a practitioner’s own sperm to impregnate patients: California, Indiana and Texas.

One of the alleged victims, Katherine Richardson Richards, who lives in Livermore and who was a patient of one of the doctors when he practiced in Alamo, said he violated her trust and essentially conducted "medical rape."

According to her suit, she had consented to be artificially inseminated with an anonymous sperm donor, who would resemble her husband in looks and ethnicity, which was Norwegian, Irish and English. The sperm donor would also share the couple's Christian faith, the suit alleges.

But that didn't happen. And the doctor who impregnated her was Jewish. The suit states that the doctor was "much was much shorter than Plaintiff’s husband, slender, with brown eyes, and an olive complexion."

Richards said she was tricked.

"He secretly used his own sperm," Richards said of what happened in 1978. "Now I have to know that he violated me and that my children, who I love dearly, are the result of his disgusting conduct."

Her daughter, Julie Druyor of Dallas, who was conceived as a result, said she is “hurt, disgusted and confused.” She added that she hoped publicity over the lawsuit would help others to deal with similar situations and that the doctors would be held accountable.

Druyor learned of the alleged deception and her father’s true identity after receiving a home DNA test kit as a gift. The test revealed she’s half Jewish, which didn’t add up with the information about the supposed anonymous sperm donor. A genealogist helped trace the dots back to the doctor.

DNA test reunites woman with child she thought died at birth 30 years ago

The results also showed that she had a half-brother she didn’t know about. Further research turned up that they shared a connection to Kiken, she said.

The lawsuit says DNA tests also confirmed the doctor used his own sperm again instead of the anonymous donor, as promised, to help Druyor's mother conceive her younger brother.

“I’m a product of my mother’s abuser,” Druyor said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever come to terms with that.”

A similar situation occurred to Susan Simon in Oakland, who is not part of this lawsuit. She, too, found out her biological father was her mother's fertility doctor and that she had 35 half-siblings around the globe after doing a DNA test a few years ago.

When she found out, she said she was shocked at first. And then a little numb. She wondered if she should be mad.

And then she realized that she wasn't an only child anymore. She had an entire family to meet.

Eventually, her feelings changed to gratitude.

"I got excited," she said. "What a gift at this stage in life to suddenly find a new family."