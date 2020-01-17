Lockdown lifted at Steinmetz College Prep after report of ‘suspicious person’

article

Steinmetz College Prep was briefly placed on lockdown Friday morning after a former student trespassed in the Northwest Side school while carrying a suspicious package that turned out to be harmless, police say.

About 10 a.m., a former student who wasn’t allowed inside entered through a back door of the school, at 3030 N. Mobile Ave. and walked through the hallways carrying a plastic container, Chicago police said.

Teachers notified authorities after seeing the student, but the student left on his own after leaving the container, which was determined to have cookies, a police spokesman said.

The lockdown was lifted at 11:53 a.m., around the time the former student returned to the scene, police said. Officers chased the man and arrested him in the 6300 block of West Fletcher Street. He was unarmed.

Chicago Public Schools did not immediately return a call seeking comment.