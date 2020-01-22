Logan Square shooting leads to police chase ending with crash in Ravenswood

article

A police chase on the North Side stemmed from a shooting in Logan Square and ended in a crash in Ravenswood.

A 43-year-old man was shot by someone in a passing car about 8:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue, Chicago police said. The suspects sped off and fired shots at police during a pursuit.

The chase ended in a crash in the 4400 block of North Western Avenue, police said. The totaled car could be seen outside the Albany Bank and Trust at the corner of Western and Montrose avenues Thursday evening.

The people inside the vehicle were taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered.

In Logan Square, officers lined police tape around a parking lot in the alley behind Caribe Funeral Home, 3314 W. Armitage.

The 43-year-old man, who was shot in the torso, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. No officers were hurt.

Area North detectives are investigating.