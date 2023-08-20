Logan Square shooting: Person on motorcycle opens fire on man riding in another car

A 19-year-old man was shot by a person on a motorcycle Sunday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Around 2:44 a.m., police say the male victim was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle in the 3400 block of W. Fullerton Ave. when he was shot by an offender who was on a motorcycle.

The victim was struck in the neck and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.