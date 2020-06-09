Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, other major events cancelled in Chicago this summer

article

Several major events in Chicago such as Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago and the Air and Water Show have been cancelled this summer as the city looks to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events made the announcement Tuesday, saying all permitted special events are cancelled through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Cancelled events include:

Chicago SummerDance

Taste of Chicago

Lollapalooza

The Chicago Air and Water Show;

The Chicago Jazz Festival

The majority of programming at the Chicago Riverwalk,

The Jumping Jack Program

The release also said Millennium Park will reopen in mid-June with capacity-limited programming.

This story is developing...