‘Major explosion and fire’ reported at North Side scrap metal yard

Fire crews responded to a “major explosion and fire” Monday morning at a North Side metal scrap yard, according to Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

Hopkins said witnesses reported a “fireball” and “mushroom cloud” of smoke from General Iron Industries, 1909 N. Clifton Ave.

The Chicago Fire Department was on scene investigating the incident, Hopkins said.

A fire department spokesman declined to immediately provided details about the response.

“Sudden increase in pollution readings detected in surrounding residential neighborhood,” Hopkins said on Twitter. “Permanent and immediate closure of this hazardous facility is no longer a discussion point, it must happen NOW, by executive order.”